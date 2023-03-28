Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

