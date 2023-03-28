Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 374 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com stock opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -365.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
