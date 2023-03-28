Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 573,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,014,000 after buying an additional 368,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,780,000 after buying an additional 337,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

