Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 2,161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

CHKP stock opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

