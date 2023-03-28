Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 540 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $381,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

CPK opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Featured Stories

