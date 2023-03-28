Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Cut to $192.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.33.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

