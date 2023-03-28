Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Boosted by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 87,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

