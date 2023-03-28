Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 136,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after buying an additional 55,969 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.