CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Compass Point

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.28 million, a P/E ratio of -216.12 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Albright acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,462.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 531,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,802.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,949,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1,854.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 558,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 529,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 173.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490,827 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,658,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 181.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 291,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.