Czech National Bank Buys 2,506 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 159,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE CCL opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

