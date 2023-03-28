D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

