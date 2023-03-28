Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 159 to GBX 152. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group traded as low as GBX 137.88 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 138.20 ($1.70), with a volume of 210517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.73).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Shore Capital lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,453.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.99.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

