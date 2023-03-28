Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,439 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RGA opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.46 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

