Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,135 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.