Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.