Diversified Trust Co Buys 5,052 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,015.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 542,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,698 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

