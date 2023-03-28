Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after acquiring an additional 710,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $45.65.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

