Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Q2 by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Activity at Q2

Q2 Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $507,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 560,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,901.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $279,274.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,971 shares of company stock worth $3,317,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

