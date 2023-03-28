Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

