Diversified Trust Co Has $426,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 32,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

