Diversified Trust Co Has $428,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.