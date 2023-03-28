Diversified Trust Co Invests $318,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,749,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX opened at $381.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.19 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $397.27.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.