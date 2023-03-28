Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.