Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE stock opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

