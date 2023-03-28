Diversified Trust Co Makes New $423,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,647.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,754.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,588.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,538.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

