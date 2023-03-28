Diversified Trust Co Purchases 424 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $482.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.40. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

