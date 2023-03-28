Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,562,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,867,000 after acquiring an additional 36,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,606,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $51,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $599,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,470 shares of company stock worth $1,046,816 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC opened at $92.12 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

