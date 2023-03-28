Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.