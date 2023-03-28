Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,498 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

