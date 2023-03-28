Diversified Trust Co Sells 439 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 31.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Moderna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $6,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,144,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

