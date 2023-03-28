Diversified Trust Co Sells 527 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $160.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.35. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also

