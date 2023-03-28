Diversified Trust Co Sells 550 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ITT were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 495,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,403,000 after buying an additional 249,528 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.5 %

ITT stock opened at $81.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

