Diversified Trust Co Sells 9,590 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,590 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $28.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

