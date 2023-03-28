Diversified Trust Co Takes $318,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 294,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 81,565 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 340,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 282,475 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 129,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of BDN opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.63%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 245.16%.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

