DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 410,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

