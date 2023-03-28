DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

