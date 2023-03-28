Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.21. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

