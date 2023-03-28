Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

