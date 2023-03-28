Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,781,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,385 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,830,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,600 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MIN opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

