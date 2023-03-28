Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 93,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

EFT opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

