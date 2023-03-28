Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 192,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.