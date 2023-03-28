Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 599.06, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

