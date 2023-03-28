Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $123,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts recently commented on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

