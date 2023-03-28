Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $123,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Lucid Group Price Performance
Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Group (LCID)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.