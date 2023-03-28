Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $198,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Plug Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 243,041 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Plug Power by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05.

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.