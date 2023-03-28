Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $200,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Entergy
In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Entergy Price Performance
NYSE:ETR opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.58.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.
Entergy Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
See Also
