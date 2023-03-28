Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $56,000 in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,800 shares of company stock worth $1,021,682. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.59. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

