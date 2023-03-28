Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $194,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PIE stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.