Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,121,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,766,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $35,504,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

