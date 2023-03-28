Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 94,000 Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 348.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of ATI Physical Therapy worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,661,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 391,672 shares during the period. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 30.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,765,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,988 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATIP opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy ( NYSE:ATIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 77.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

