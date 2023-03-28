Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,561 Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWZ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWZ opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Increases Dividend

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

