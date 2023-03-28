Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 3,357 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 31.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

